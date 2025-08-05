Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town

Eugenio Cabezas Algarrobo Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:54 Share

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has allocated 233,000 euros to repair damage to the riverbed in Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol following the heavy rains of autumn and winter 2024-25 and spring 2025. The funding is part of a wider 8.3-million-euro package which has been earmarked for the restoration of watercourses in Malaga province following the autumn and winter storms.

This was detailed by Fernando Fernández, the regional spokesperson for agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development in Malaga, who visited the site last week together with the mayor of Algarrobo, Natacha Rivas.

Fernández explained that "after the completion of the breakwater, the work will focus on repairing the channel with a concrete slab on the riverbed itself and the side walls as it passes through Algarrobo town centre". He added that the work "will repair the break in the reinforced concrete box and the floor slab to prevent runoff water from causing damage to the infrastructure".

Fernández specified that "the Andalusian regional government's investment in these provincial actions amounts to 8.36 million euros for manual labour, shoring, pruning, clearing and waste removal; work on the morphology of the riverbed using mechanical means to restore the hydraulic section; transport of materials to landfills and/or storage sites; repair and refurbishment of defence works on riverbanks; emergency hydrological correction measures; removal of vegetation, waste and debris; measures to restore riverbank vegetation and remove reed beds; and comprehensive restoration of riverbeds where necessary".

The work is being financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Operational Programme 2021-2027. This operation falls within the specific objective RSO2.4: “Prevention and management actions on water resources” and was approved by the Directorate-General for European Funds on 30 December 2024.

In addition to the repairs in Algarrobo, work is also being carried out at Los Gallegos speed bump; on the Benamargosa River; on the Salto del Negro bridge; in Llano de la Almendra; at the speed bump on the Loma León road; Arenas; the Benamargosa river in Triana; La Cueva river in La Zubia; the Sabar farmhouse speed bump; the Ejido de Alfarnatejo bridge; the Sabar River; the Algarrobo road speed bump; La Mayorala recreational area; and the La Mayorala speed bump in Zayas."