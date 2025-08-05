Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fernando Fernández from the Junta de Andalucía with mayor of Algarrobo Natacha Rivas SUR
Flooding

Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town

The funding is part of a wider 8.3-million-euro package which has been earmarked for the restoration of watercourses in Malaga province following the autumn and winter storms

Eugenio Cabezas

Algarrobo

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:54

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has allocated 233,000 euros to repair damage to the riverbed in Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol following the heavy rains of autumn and winter 2024-25 and spring 2025. The funding is part of a wider 8.3-million-euro package which has been earmarked for the restoration of watercourses in Malaga province following the autumn and winter storms.

This was detailed by Fernando Fernández, the regional spokesperson for agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development in Malaga, who visited the site last week together with the mayor of Algarrobo, Natacha Rivas.

Fernández explained that "after the completion of the breakwater, the work will focus on repairing the channel with a concrete slab on the riverbed itself and the side walls as it passes through Algarrobo town centre". He added that the work "will repair the break in the reinforced concrete box and the floor slab to prevent runoff water from causing damage to the infrastructure".

Fernández specified that "the Andalusian regional government's investment in these provincial actions amounts to 8.36 million euros for manual labour, shoring, pruning, clearing and waste removal; work on the morphology of the riverbed using mechanical means to restore the hydraulic section; transport of materials to landfills and/or storage sites; repair and refurbishment of defence works on riverbanks; emergency hydrological correction measures; removal of vegetation, waste and debris; measures to restore riverbank vegetation and remove reed beds; and comprehensive restoration of riverbeds where necessary".

The work is being financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Operational Programme 2021-2027. This operation falls within the specific objective RSO2.4: “Prevention and management actions on water resources” and was approved by the Directorate-General for European Funds on 30 December 2024.

In addition to the repairs in Algarrobo, work is also being carried out at Los Gallegos speed bump; on the Benamargosa River; on the Salto del Negro bridge; in Llano de la Almendra; at the speed bump on the Loma León road; Arenas; the Benamargosa river in Triana; La Cueva river in La Zubia; the Sabar farmhouse speed bump; the Ejido de Alfarnatejo bridge; the Sabar River; the Algarrobo road speed bump; La Mayorala recreational area; and the La Mayorala speed bump in Zayas."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK
  2. 2 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets
  6. 6 Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling
  7. 7 Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery in Malaga
  8. 8 Gibraltar Finance Centre to host major job fair for students

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town

Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town