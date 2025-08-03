Irish tourists brutally beaten and robbed in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort

Traces of blood on the wall of a house in the street where the incident happened.

Eugenio Cabezas Sunday, 3 August 2025, 08:40

There was a violent early morning attack on a pair of holidaymakers in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol over the weekend. Two young Irish tourists suffered serious injuries to their faces and other parts of their bodies after being victims of a brutal robbery, allegedly perpetrated by a group of four young Nerja local residents, one of whom is a minor.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning, when the two Irish tourists were walking down a central street in the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province, towards the hotel where they were staying.

At one point they were approached by the group of assailants, who allegedly threatened them with a knife, without actually stabbing them, and punched them in the face and other parts of their bodies. Due to their state of inebriation, the two Irish tourists were barely able to defend themselves, according to SUR sources.

Fractures of bones in the face

The attack was extremely violent, with numerous traces of blood left on the façade of one of the nearby houses. The alleged thieves managed to steal cash and mobile phones and fled the scene in a hurry. It was the local residents in the street who, hearing the screams and blows, alerted the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

Both victims were taken by police officers to a health facility in Nerja, where the holidaymakers were treated for facial injuries, with fractures of several bones to the faces of both.

The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation and has identified the group of alleged assailants.