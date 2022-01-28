International club makes donation to Vélez-Málaga Red Cross After two years of limited activity due to Covid, the Torre del Mar-based Phoenix Club was able to present a cheque for 3,000 euros

Eduardo Recio with members of the Phoenix Club on Tuesday. / SUR

The Phoenix Club in Torre del Mar on Tuesday presented a cheque for 3,000 euros to the Red Cross Vélez-Malaga.

President of the local branch, Eduardo Recio, received the cheque during a presentation at the Vega Restaurant in Torre del Mar.

"After a break of two years due to Covid restrictions, members were finally able to make a donation of 3,000 euros to the Cruz Roja," said vice-president Michael Stockdale.

Eduardo Recio said the donation would "go a long way to greatly help" those the Red Cross cares for locally.