Inscriptions open for 'spectacular' night-time trail running race on Costa del Sol

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 13:05 | Updated 13:35h. Compartir

This year's Nocturno La Jábega trail running race in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is expected to attract 500 participants. The run will be held on the evening of 2 August with a 17-kilometre route and 530 metres of difference in altitude.

It is one of the biggest events of the summer sports calendar in the town and the inscription period opened on Monday 9 June via the website www.dorsalchip.es.

Announcing the start of the inscription period, Rincón's councillor for sports, Antonio José Martín, said, "Every year there are more and more athletes and amateurs who wait for this moment to register. Last year, in just fifteen days, more than half of the places were gone."

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the uniqueness of this race: "It is a unique event in the province because it is held at night, starting and finishing by the sea. A route as demanding as it is spectacular."

The eighth CXM Trail Nocturno La Jábega will be held on Saturday 2 August, starting at 9.30pm and will offer a 17-kilometre route and 530 metres of difference in altitude. Runners will have a maximum time of 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

The competition will have three categories: male, female and mixed pairs. As is tradition, at the end of the race there will be a final party with the traditional ‘espeto de sardinas’ (grilled sardines on skewers). Participants will be given medals and a runner's bag which will include a technical T-shirt provided by the sponsor Firehawk.