Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems

Canillas de Aceituno Wednesday, 3 September 2025

Canillas de Aceituno town hall in the east of Malaga province has launched a direct phone service allowing residents to report incidents in the village directly to the Local Police force and Civil Protection service volunteers.

The two telephone numbers will reach the relevant department to provide the most appropriate and prompt response to the incident, the town hall said in a statement. "I invite all residents to use these two channels to report any incidents they see on the street. Our goal is to resolve the situations quickly and to achieve this everyone's collaboration is essential," mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos said.

He added, "With this system, we are taking another step toward establishing direct contact with residents and continuing to make progress toward improving Canillas de Aceituno."

Councillor for security Álvaro Hurtado explained that residents can call or send a message to report "safety-related situations like broken pavement tiles, debris dumped in inappropriate places, graffiti, broken sewer pipes in the street, municipal facilities in poor condition, accumulated dirt or overflowing containers, improperly parked cars, etc".

The telephone number for contacting the Local Police is 620 945 091, while the local Civil Protection team is 644 184 234. In addition to the telephone function, they can also be contacted via WhatsApp and Telegram.

The town hall pointed out that any urgent health-related matters should be addressed by calling the 112 emergency phone number and not through the local channels. "This channel is only used to report incidents on public roads," they specified.