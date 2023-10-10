Inheritance and tax regulations explained for foreign residents in Spain

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than thirty people attended the Blevins Franks “Tax. Estate Planning. Inheritance. So many questions!” seminar at the Parador de Nerja last week.

Kelman Chambers from Blevins Franks Wealth Management and Samuel Baker from De Cotta Law clarified the situation for foreign residents in Spain with regard to inheritance and tax regulations in both Spain and UK and the complexities involved in having assets in both countries. Estate planning and the necessity of a Spanish will were some of the queries raised by the audience.

Guests had the possibility of consulting more specific and personal questions with the Blevins Franks and De Cotta Law teams during the after-talk coffees in the Parador's patio.