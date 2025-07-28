Foreign man in 'serious but stable' condition after falling from sixth floor of residential building on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Costa Monday, 28 July 2025, 17:30 Compartir

A man in his 30s remains in Malaga's Hospital Regional with multiple injuries and in a serious but stable condition after falling from a sixth floor of a residential building in Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol on Monday 21 July.

The man, who is originally from El Salvador, fell from the window of one of the corridors of the building into a garden area, for unknown reasons which are still under investigation. The young man, who works in the hotel and catering sector, was in a property on the same floor with several friends when, at around 1.30pm he fell out of the window.

The Guardia Civil is trying to clarify whether there had previously been a fight, in which he was pushed, whether it was an accidental fall or whether he fell intentionally. For the moment, no arrests have been made, as SUR has been able to confirm.

Police officers and medical emergency staff were called to the scene on the town's Avenida de América. After hitting the ground and a planter, the man suffered multiple serious injuries having fallen from a height of around 20 metres.