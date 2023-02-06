One person arrested after hit-and-run leaves two dead on the old N-340 coast road The Guardia Civil investigation, following the deaths of a man and a woman from Malaga - aged 73 and 58 respectively - on Saturday morning, remains open

One person has been arrested following the deaths of a man and a woman in a hit-and-run incident on the old N-340 road as it passes through Almayate , in the Axarquía municipality of Vélez-Málaga, at the weekend. The identity of the detained individual has not been disclosed.

The driver of the hit-and-run fled the scene in the early hours of Saturday and the bodies of the victims remained on the side of the road all morning until some pedestrians found them.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the event in which a man and a woman from Malaga city, aged 73 and 58 respectively, lost their lives and the case remains active.

According to Europa Press, from sources close to the case, the person arrested is the owner of the vehicle that allegedly caused the fatal accident, a resident of Vélez-Málaga who called the Local Police to report that he had found his car parked in a different place than where he had left it the night before. The vehicle had a smashed windscreen and numerous traces of blood on it.

When the individual was originally questioned by the Guardia Civil he denied that he was responsible for the hit-and-run on the grounds that the vehicle had been stolen.