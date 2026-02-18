Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Historic Lope de Vega theatre in Vélez-Málaga completes €6.7m restoration

Following a major renovation funded by Next Generation EU, the venue becomes the second-largest theatre in Malaga province with 908 seats

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 12:17

The Lope de Vega Theatre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is ready to open after its complete restoration.

The town hall signed off the project after a 6.7-million-euro investment using European funds on Thursday 12 February.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, announced that the cultural venue "is ready to open its doors" after four decades of closure and several delays in the restoration project.

The date for the official opening will be revealed "in the coming days", once the technical tests on the facilities have been completed and the opening programme has been finalised, according to Lupiáñez.

A landmark venue for Malaga province

Work has included bring the building in line with current safety, accessibility and energy efficiency regulations, while respecting its original architectural identity.

Key features of the new venue include:

•Capacity: 908 seats plus six dedicated spaces for people with reduced mobility.

•Ranking: It is now the second-largest theatre in Malaga province, surpassed only by the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga city.

•Compliance: The building now meets all current safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency regulations.

Strategic impact on the historic centre

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, emphasised that the reopening is more than just a cultural milestone. "It is a strategic commitment to the revitalisation of our historic centre," Lupiáñez stated. The local government expects the theatre to serve as an economic engine for the surrounding hospitality and retail sectors.

The official opening date and inaugural programme are expected to be announced in the coming days, following final technical checks.

Project history and funding

The project was awarded to Constructora San José at the end of 2023. While the initial budget was approximately five million euros, technical adjustments required to stabilize the historic building brought the final investment to over 6.7 million.

Mayor Lupiáñez credited both the current administration and the previous local government (PSOE and GIPMTM) for their roles in securing the grant and bringing this 40-year wait to an end.

