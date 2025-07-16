Stranded German hiker and dog rescued after being trapped on 40-metre-high rockface for seven hours

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:20 Compartir

A German hiker, 50, and her dog were rescued by the Local Police and forest rangers on Tuesday, after being stranded on a 40-metre-high rockface in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park on the border of Malaga province for around seven hours.

The 112 emergency service operators received a call around 7pm. The woman explained that she had tried to descend with her dog from the Pozo de Lízar, located in the highest part of Frigiliana. At around 1pm, she became trapped next to a pine tree, unable to move upwards or downwards.

Head of the Local Police Plácido Navas and forest rangers Manuel Lorenzo and Damián Herrero went to the nearest access point along the riverbed. The woman was trapped next to a large pine tree, with a drop of more than 40 metres straight down to the river. The police officer managed to get very close to her, after skirting the mountainside along more than a hundred meters of steep ascent. He threw her a rope, which he secured to a tree. With great difficulty, the woman was able to climb down to his position along with her dog.

Navas and Lorenzo then helped her and her pet out of the river. She had cuts and bruises on various parts of her body, but did not require further medical assistance. The police safely took them to her car.