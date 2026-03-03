Hiker dies after falling in Nerja's Sierra Almijara mountains

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 12:13 Share

A hiker aged has died after falling in the Sierra Almijara mountains, in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The man, who was around 50 and from Malaga city, had been reported as missing by his family on Sunday 1 March after they lost contact with him on the Pico del Cielo route.

The man's body was found on Monday 2 March after a search operation which was launched after the alert was received on Sunday. The Civil Guard helicopter located the hiker in a rugged area, where he had apparently suffered a fall.

The body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death. An initial investigation by emergency services on the scene suggested the man's death was "consistent with a mountain accident".

The Sierra Almijara, part of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama natural park, is a popular destination for hikers and mountaineers, although it has areas of steep slopes and rugged ravines that require experience, planning and extreme caution, especially in unmarked areas.

The Guardia Civil has reminded hikers of the importance of communicating their planned itinerary in advance when hiking in the mountains, carrying appropriate equipment and avoiding travelling alone in areas that are difficult to access.