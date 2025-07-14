Heroic rescue on Costa del Sol: Local Police and off-duty Guardia Civil officers save swimmer's life

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 14 July 2025, 13:57 Compartir

A heroic rescue saved the life of a swimmer, 40, who was dragged by the current in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday evening. Two police officers - one from the Local Police force and an off-duty Guardia Civil - managed to pull the man to the shore.

The incident happened in the evening, at around 8pm, after the lifeguards had completed their shift on the Salón beach. The red flag had been flying all day due to the strong waves and currents caused by the winds.

Despite the risk, a group of middle-aged men decided to go for a swim. Two of the three men who entered managed to get out by themselves, but the third one was dragged several hundred metres out to sea, in the direction of Calahonda beach, located right next to the famous Balcón de Europa.

Two Local Police patrols were mobilised to the scene after receiving a call. One of the officers - Francisco Alba - jumped in the water in his underwear. Despite being challenged by the current and the waves, he managed to reach the swimmer, who was very close to one of the yellow buoys.

Off-duty Guardia Civil officer Emilio Gárate, who was relaxing on the beach with his family and friends, followed Alba and, together, they started pulling the man to the shore. As they got closer, Olga Cervera - another police officer who had entered the water in her underwear - helped them.

The man did not lose consciousness and did not require medical care.

Hundreds of people who were at the beach at that moment applauded the bravery and courage of the rescuers.