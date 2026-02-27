Green light for the Axarquía's first private hospital

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:03 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall gave its final approval to the construction of the first private hospital in the Axarquía area of Malaga province during a full council meeting on Thursday 26 February.

The project, which will be developed by the HM Hospitales group on a 363,000-square-metre site located in the Camino de Torrox area, is expected to get under way in the second half of 2026, with a view to opening in 2027.

The future complex will occupy some 55,000 square metres within that plot and will involve an estimated investment of around 20 million euros. It will have between 50 and 60 rooms and various medical specialities, including maternity and gynaecology.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said it was "a day to celebrate and feel proud" and considers the project as "key step forward in the future of healthcare in Vélez-Málaga and the Axarquía".

The chosen location, on the Camino de Torrox, is considered strategic due to its connection with the different areas of the municipality and the recent improvement of the road. The town hall says that the hospital will strengthen the region's healthcare provision and complement the public Axarquía regional hospital, especially during periods of high demand.