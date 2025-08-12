Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Germán García and deputy mayor David Segura with the VR glasses SUR
Fishing

VR glasses allow visitors to dive deeper into Costa del Sol fishing industry

The CEO of VR Estudio, Germán García, revealed his company has been observing the process and digitising it with state-of-the-art 360-degree cameras to "create a fully virtual and interactive experience so that both locals and tourists can learn first-hand about the art of fishing” in Caleta de Vélez

Jennie Rhodes

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:51

3D virtual reality glasses have been installed at the fishing museum (Museo de la Pesca de La Caleta) at the port of Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol. Deputy mayor of Caleta, David Segura, explained, "This is an expansion of services at the centre that has an area for temporary exhibitions and another with a permanent exhibition on fishing. It is therefore an attraction to bring more visitors to this space, which welcomes many students from different schools in our area."

He went on to say, "People who use them will be able to see how the boats in our town fish, from the moment they leave port to the moment they sell their catch at the fish market in La Caleta port."

The CEO of VR Estudio, Germán García, revealed the details of the production process that his company has been involved in to create videos for the 3D glasses: "On a technical level, one of the most important traditions of Caleta de Vélez, fishing, has been digitised. For several days, we have been immersed in a boat, observing the process and digitising it with state-of-the-art 360-degree cameras to then create a fully virtual and interactive experience so that both locals and tourists can learn first-hand and delve deeper into the art of fishing."

The museum is on Calle Don Faustino, in Caleta de Vélez, (Vélez-Málaga) and is open every day except Sundays.

