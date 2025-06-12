Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aldi opened a store in Torre del Mar in November 2024. SUR
Retail

German supermarket chain set to open new store in eastern Costa del Sol town

The new Aldi will start doing business on 25 June, giving the company a total of more than 30 stores scattered across Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 16:34

German supermarket chain Aldi continues to increase its presence in Malaga province with the opening of its latest store in Vélez-Málaga on 25 June. It will be its third supermarket in the municipality and will be located on Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I.

The shop will have more than 1,000 square metres of sales area and a team of 14 people. This opening comes just seven months after Aldi opened a supermarket in Torre del Mar. The other local store is located near the port in Caleta de Vélez and it has been open for a number of years.

On the occasion of this new opening, customers will be able to enjoy exclusive weekly and fortnightly offers and promotions during the first few months. These offers are in addition to Aldi's usual low prices, which it constantly reviews. In the first quarter of the year alone, the company reduced the price of more than 450 products, "reinforcing its commitment to family savings", the German company said in a statement on Thursday 12 June.

The opening of this new supermarket is part of Aldi's expansion in Andalucía, a key region where it already has more than 100 shops. In Malaga province, after the new opening on 25 June, the German supermarket chain will have more than 30 stores and a workforce of more than 390 employees.

The openings in Malaga and Andalucía are part of the German chain's national expansion plan with the opening of almost 40 shops throughout Spain by the end 2025. Aldi currently has more than 470 supermarkets in Spain with almost 8 million customers, according to the company.

