Gang members that threatened drivers with AK-47 assault rifle on A-7 motorway in Malaga are arrested The Guardia Civil's Operation Bodybad investigation began after armed members of the criminal network attempted to steal a van and a motorhome that were travelling on the busy road

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain’s Guardia Civil police have arrested four alleged members of a gang who threatened drivers with a Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle in order to steal their vehicles.

The four are being investigated for crimes against property, membership of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking.

The operation began in July 2022 when armed members of the gang attempted to rob a van and a motorhome on the A-7 motorway between Malaga and Granada. The victims reported the incident to the police and the alleged perpetrators were located.

Police chase ends in Algarrobo

A police chase ensued which ended in the Algarrobo in the Axarquía, where the alleged gang members abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot.

Officers found that the two vehicles in which they were travelling were registered as stolen in the provinces of Murcia and Alicante and they had fake number plates. Inside the vehicles the officers found an AK-47 assault rifle and hashish.

The investigation linked the suspects with seven other crimes in the provinces of Alicante, Murcia and Malaga. The circumstances were very similar and the new leads led to the identification of the four alleged members of the network.

Torrox court

After almost a year of investigation, officers arrested the suspects in the town of Cieza (Murcia) on 17 May, where they also proceeded to search their homes.

The case is being heard at the courts in Torrox where the four suspects are charged with alleged crimes against property, belonging to a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking.