The cheque presentation. SUR
Community spirit

Fundraiser will help people with Alzheimer's in the Axarquía

This year's 41 Club Nerja chairman presented a cheque for 500 euros to the local Red Cross this week

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:04

This year's 41 Club Nerja chairman Peter MacLeod presented a cheque for 500 euros to Nerja Red Cross on Monday as the chosen charity for 2024-25.

Outgoing chairman, Ted Moulson, said, "I chose the Red Cross because of their support for families of people with dementia. My own mother was affected by the condition, and we all have close friends with it."

President of Red Cross Nerja, José Damián Toboso, said that the money will go towards "programmes for the extremely vulnerable and for older people".

