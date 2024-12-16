Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Four police officers injured during high-speed 40-kilometre chase along Costa del Sol
Four police officers injured during high-speed 40-kilometre chase along Costa del Sol

After several patrols joined the pursuit, the fleeing driver was eventually arrested after he ploughed into a police road block

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 16 December 2024, 10:41

A driver has been arrested after a dangerous 40-kilometre high-speed car chase left four police officers injured and two vehicles damaged in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The police pursuit happened on Saturday 14 December and started in the Carabanchel neighbourhood of Vélez-Málaga. A National Police patrol noticed a car was speeding and the driver, noticing the police presence, then stepped on the accelerator even more.

Officers followed the suspect while radioing other available police units to join the effort to catch and stop the driver.

The pursuit lasted for several minutes through the town centre of Velez before the suspect continued on to the main coastal road, and eventually ended in Nerja. According to sources, patrols followed the fleeing motorist for than 40 kilometres in pursuit of the suspect.

To end the chase, several police cars blocked the vehicle's way in Nerja town centre, eventually stopping the driver on Avenida Mayor Antonio Villasclaras.

According to sources, the driver crashed into the police cars, injuring four officers and causing damage to two vehicles. The driver was arrested for offences against road safety, assault, injury and damage. He did not have a driving licence and had a police record, sources added.

