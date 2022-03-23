Former mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, José Francisco Ruiz, 'Paco Pepe', dies aged 75 The retired electrician was ousted through a vote of no confidence by his own party and returned to the town hall as an independent councillor from 1995 until 2003

The former socialist mayor of Rincón de la Victoria between 1983 and 1989, José Francisco Ruiz Montes, popularly known as 'Paco Pepe' has died, Wednesday 23 March, at the age of 75 as a result of a brain tumour.

The retired electrician was the first socialist PSOE mayor in the town, but was ousted from role through a vote of no confidence by his own party. He was replaced by Clemente Caballero who was mayor between 1989 and 1995. Cabellero died in 2011.

‘Paco Pepe' returned to the town hall as an independent councillor with and for the Partido Andalucista, forming part of the governments presided over by José María Gómez Muñoz 'Pepín', who was mayor between 1995 and 2003.

Rincón de la Victoria’s PSOE group expressed their condolences via social media at “the sad news of the death of José Francisco Ruiz Montes 'Paco Pepe', the first socialist mayor of Rincón de la Victoria”.