Former Diputación president donates personal collection to the village of his birth Salvador Pendón handed over 3,707 objects, including books, audiovisual material, paintings, statuettes, plaques and souvenirs, valued at 56,331 euros to the library in El Borge

Salvador Pendón, who was mayor of Ardales between 1987 and 2007 and president of Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación between 2003 and 2011, has delivered 3,707 personal objects, including books, audiovisual material, paintings, statuettes, plaques and souvenirs, valued at 56,331 euros, to the public library of El Borge in the Axarquía, the village where he was born.

The donation, which took place on Saturday, was attended by the mayor of El Borge, Raúl Vallejo, along with other councillors.

At 67, Pendón continues to work as a teacher at the José Núñez León primary school in Ardales, with no intention of retiring "until I can no longer work" he said on Saturday. The former mayor explains that he wanted "to record the decisive role that my place of birth, childhood and memory have had both in my personal career and in public service.”

“When I was at school age it was rare for homes in my village to have books and for decades lovers of reading and those interested in expanding their education did not have a library as well equipped as the one the village has today," reflected Pendón.

"For me it is a great satisfaction that some of my books will serve the education and culture of the children and young people of El Borge, as they have served me," he added.