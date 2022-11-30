Maro wildfire stabilised The fire started in the area known as Vega de Tetuán in Maro, Nerja, next to La Doncella cove

The fire affects the area known as Vega de Tetuán in Maro, next to La Doncella cove. / E. Cabezas

The Andalusian Fire Prevention and Extinction Plan (INFOCA) reported a wildfire at midday this Wednesday, near the village of Maro, Nerja.

The fire affects the area known as Vega de Tetuán in Maro, next to La Doncella cove, one of the small beaches between the Maro Cliffs and Cerro Gordo.

A group of forest firefighters and an operations technician are working in the area, as well as a fire engine and a Super Puma helicopter, and Infoca reported the fire as "stabilised" at around 1.30pm.

They continue to work to bring it under control.