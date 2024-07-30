Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Firefighters extinguishing the flames on Monday in Torre del Mar. SUR
Foreign couple seriously injured after car bursts into flames after refuelling at petrol station on Costa del Sol
112 incident

The 48-year-old woman was taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, while the man was rushed to the Hospital Regional de Málaga in a very serious condition

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 08:17

A middle-aged foreign couple were seriously injured on Monday afternoon when the vehicle in which they were travelling burst into flames after filling up at a petrol station in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm when, for reasons unknown and that are being investigated, the car burst into flames soon after resuming its journey after having refuelled at the Repsol petrol station located at the eastern end of Torre del Mar, near the mouth of the river Seco, towards Caleta de Vélez.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the car was apparently using liquefied petroleum gas. Both occupants were seriously injured in the incident, although the man's burns were more serious. The 48-year-old woman was taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, while the man was rushed to the Hospital Regional de Málaga in a very serious condition.

After the alarm was raised, members of the National Police, Local Police, Malaga's CPB provincial fire brigade and emergency medical services raced to the scene. The firefighters managed to smother the flames in the car.

However, in the first few moments of the incident, the car moved on its own for several metres, like a fireball, after the handbrake system failed, until it hit the kerb of the old N-340.

The car, engulfed in flames, on the old N-340 in Torre del Mar, on Monday.
The car, engulfed in flames, on the old N-340 in Torre del Mar, on Monday. SUR

The incident caused a great deal of commotion in this area of Torre del Mar, and resulted in the road being closed for several hours, with an alternative route along the promenade being enabled.

