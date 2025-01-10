First wedding ceremony held at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 10 January 2025, 09:21 Compartir

Tuesday 7 January marked exactly one month since the first wedding ceremony took place on the emblematic Balcón de Europa in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The couple from Nerja, Serafín Castillo and María Cortés are still "almost on cloud nine".

On 7 December they saw their dream come true after more than two years of paperwork and waiting: to be the first couple to be able to have a civil marriage on the most iconic and photographed space of the town they are both from, the famous Balcón de Europa.

In the middle of the December long weekend, the bride and groom had the privilege, on a sunny and splendidly warm day, of being the first in the history of their home town to tie the knot, by civil ceremony, in this magical place, which for both of them is "their favourite place in the world", admit the newlyweds from Nerja.

Castillo, 41, has been a professional wedding and event photographer for more than a decade, so he is very used to all kinds of proposals in original and unique places and has make photography shoots all over the world. In fact, some of his wedding photos have appeared in prestigious magazines such as 'Vogue', which has just published an extensive report on its website.

Almost a month later, the couple continues to thank "family, friends, the town hall for believing in our dream". Castillo added, "It was a dream to be able to get married on the Balcón de Europa and to have the name of our town Nerja appear in a media with so much repercussion."

Engagement in Edinburgh

Serafín and María say they are "completely in love with the month of December and the Christmas season, so the proposal could not be anywhere other than a Christmas market". In fact, according to the Vogue article, "it was in Edinburgh, on the Ferris wheel at the highest point while we were alone and we had the whole city at our feet," said the photographer from Nerja.

The exclusive ceremony was organised by Paloma Cruz. "It is our favourite place in the world and we were able to celebrate the first ever wedding there. Ote (the affectionate name Castillo calls his wife), deserved to be the first," said the groom.

The bride chose to wear a dress designed by Castellar Granados, with Michael Kors shoes and for the party, golden ballerinas by Flor de Asoka. Her bouquet of lilies, and cascading dendrobium orchids in the shape of a crescent moon, was arranged by Molist Floristas. As for the men's suits, both the groom and his friends wore dinner jackets by Bund, made by the tailor Sergio Fernández de la Fuente. Serafín Castillo's jacket had a very special detail: the names of his departed loved ones were embroidered on the inside.

The reception was held at a rural farmhouse in Nerja. "We knew we wanted the wedding to go from less to more in terms of energy," says the groom. The music was provided by Selena and her guitar and DJs Pepino Marino and La Vida de Jaime. The couple are planning a honeymoon in an Asian country in March.