It's the final countdown: Major Costa del Sol music festival confirms legendary rock band for 2024

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Saturday, 23 December 2023, 12:37

Rock fans on the Costa del Sol won a big prize on Friday 22 December on the same day as Spain’s Christmas lottery was drawn when organisers of the Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar announced that legendary Swedish rock band Europe would be performing at next year’s summer music event.

The band, whose most famous hit is The Final Countdown, will be performing at the Costa del Sol town's music festival as one of just three dates in Spain as part of their Time Capsule tour. Other acts to have been announced so far include popular Spanish singer-songwriter Melendi and American DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

The band which is led by Joey Tempest together with John Levén, Ian Haugland, John Norum and Mic Michaeli, will be celebrating their 40th anniversary by performing their greatest hits, which also include Carrie and Rock the Night.

Formed in 1979, the band originally called themselves Force, but they recorded their first album the same year under the name EUROPE and released an album of the same name. They went on to release Wings of Tomorrow and it was in 1986 when the leapt to fame with The Final Countdown. Other albums followed, including Out Of This World (1988) and Prisioners In Paradise (1991). In 2004 the band got together again and released Start From The Dark and in 2006 they released Secret Society.

Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar will be taking place from 4 to the 6 July 2024 on the town's Poniente beach. For tickets and further information visit: www.weekendbeach.es