Films for trees: French film festival organisers plant trees in Malaga to offset carbon footprint

Image of the area where the repopulation has been carried out in Cómpeta.

For the second consecutive year the Malaga French film festival organisers, the Alliance Française in Malaga, has worked alongside Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol through its 'Huella Zero Costa del Sol' (zero footprint Costa del Sol). It plans to offset the carbon footprint emitted during its 30th anniversary event which took place in the city from 11 to 18 October.

The initiative is designed to offset some of the environmental impact produced by the festival and the stay of its international guests by planting 60 trees in a forest in Cómpeta in the Axarquía, the same area in which it contributed 20 trees in 2023.

The 400 hectares of land in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park was devastated by a wildfire in June 2014, destroying a Mediterranean pine and holm oak forest.

The carbon emission, calculated thanks to the carbon calculator developed in the 'Huella Zero Costa del Sol' project, adds up to 9,094 kilos of carbon dioxide, which corresponds to the international trips made by plane for the festival.

Awareness-raising

95 per cent of the suppliers of the new trees are located within a 50-kilometre radius of the festival. "Working with local suppliers promotes sustainable economic development on a local scale and has become one of the main actions of the festival in this sense," Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, said in a statement.

In 2023, as part of a global project called 'Alliance Verte', the Alliance Française in Malaga took steps to reduce the environmental impact of the festival and to contribute to raising awareness among all those involved, starting with its own team, but also beyond, by raising awareness among the public, professionals and service providers.

In this way the Alliance Française aims to carry out all its cultural activities in a more sustainable way, by reducing emissions and using other materials and tools that are more respectful of the environment.