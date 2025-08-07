'Fatima, we love you too but not like this': one Costa del Sol town hall's response to graffiti

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 7 August 2025, 18:06 Share

There are numerous ways and means of tackling graffiti used by councils in Spain and indeed around the world. In Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol the town hall has used humour to respond to a message that appeared on a wall at the access to the coastal village of Almayate early on Wednesday 6 August. The original message read 'Fatima te amo' (Fatima I love you) in black capital letters, along with two hearts. However, it's the response from the town hall that's been capturing hearts and imaginations:

"Fátima, we love you too... but not like this," begins the reply which explains that the graffiti with "this declaration of love" appeared early on Wednesday 6 August on the mural at the entrance to Almayate. For the town hall, it is "a beautiful phrase, but the place chosen, not so much".

The reply continues: "Love is a feeling that beautifies the soul... but this has spoiled our town, it has been an act of uncivlised behaviour and, moreover, it will cost us all money to restore this space. We love the fact that people love each other, but declaring love can never mean vandalism."

The message continued: "Our cleaning team will soon be working to return this beautiful spot at the entrance to Almayate to its original state and we trust that this will no longer be the way to express feelings."

It then addresses Fatima directly: "Fatima, if you are reading this, we hope you will at least say yes....and if you decide to say no, send us the author's number and we will pass on the bill.". Finally, in the message they send "a warning to romantics: flowers, letters, songs, banners... whatever you want! But don't paint our public spaces".

It has not been the only act of vandalism in recent hours in Vélez-Málaga. Firefighters intervened in the early hours of Tuesday 5 August, after a call from Local Police officers, for a container fire in Calle Arroyo de San Sebastián, in Vélez town centre.