Farmer arrested for allegedly sparking wildfire that burnt 600 hectares of land last summer Investigators say the hot exhaust pipe of a tractor may have caused the blaze in the municipalities of Almuñécar (Granada) and Nerja (Malaga)

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 13:10

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly sparking a forest fire that scorched 600 hectares of land between Almuñécar in Granada province and Nerja (Malaga) last summer.

The blaze broke out at around 8pm on 13 August and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour caused the fire to spread rapidly. Firefighters took almost three days to extinguish the blaze.

Seprona, the Guardia Civil's nature protection and environment branch, then launched an investigation into the fire. Officers located the starting point of the blaze on a road leading to the property of the arrested person and discovered that the man, who is a farmer, owned a tractor which could have triggered the fire, the police force said.

According to investigators, the tractor's exhaust pipe, after several hours of operation, could have become incandescent and sparked the blaze, according to investigators.

The farmer had bought the tractor the day before and the company that sold it to him did so without the vehicle having passed its compulsory ITV vehicle inspection test. The tractor had not passed its ITV for 30 years of it being in operation, the force said. The seller of the tractor is also being investigated.