Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information

Canillas de Aceituno Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:09

The relatives of Francisco López Pino, a resident of the hamlet of Río Bermuza, which belongs to Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, have made a public appeal to try to locate him.

Francisco, who is 59 and deaf, was last seen at 3.40pm on Wednesday 24 September at the junction between Canillas de Aceituno and La Fájara, on a road linking Canillas with Alcaucín, about three kilometres from his home, according to his brother Javier, who spoke to SUR this Thursday.

"He lives with my mother and they have a woman who looks after them both," explained Javier, who said that this is the first time his brother has gone missing. "We are very worried," he added. At the time of his disappearance, Francisco was wearing a blue checked shirt, grey trousers and a cap. He is slim and has grey hair.

As he is a "vulnerable person with a disability", Guardia Civil officers began the search on Wednesday afternoon and continued until dawn. The search continued this Thursday, with the addition of air support. Members of the Civil Protection group and the Local Police are also participating in the search.

Local residents have also organised themselves into groups to search the area where he was last seen. The family has appealed for the public's help and asked anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Francisco to contact the Guardia Civil or the 112 emergency service as soon as possible.