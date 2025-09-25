Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Francisco López Pino has been missing from his home in Canillas de Aceituno since Wednesday 24 September. SUR
Missing person

Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information

Francisco López Pino, who is deaf and described as "vulnerable", was last seen about three kilometres from his home

Eugenio Cabezas

Canillas de Aceituno

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:09

The relatives of Francisco López Pino, a resident of the hamlet of Río Bermuza, which belongs to Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, have made a public appeal to try to locate him.

Francisco, who is 59 and deaf, was last seen at 3.40pm on Wednesday 24 September at the junction between Canillas de Aceituno and La Fájara, on a road linking Canillas with Alcaucín, about three kilometres from his home, according to his brother Javier, who spoke to SUR this Thursday.

"He lives with my mother and they have a woman who looks after them both," explained Javier, who said that this is the first time his brother has gone missing. "We are very worried," he added. At the time of his disappearance, Francisco was wearing a blue checked shirt, grey trousers and a cap. He is slim and has grey hair.

As he is a "vulnerable person with a disability", Guardia Civil officers began the search on Wednesday afternoon and continued until dawn. The search continued this Thursday, with the addition of air support. Members of the Civil Protection group and the Local Police are also participating in the search.

Local residents have also organised themselves into groups to search the area where he was last seen. The family has appealed for the public's help and asked anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Francisco to contact the Guardia Civil or the 112 emergency service as soon as possible.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Around 800 nude volunteers from 26 countries participate in large-scale art installation to celebrate brewery centenary in Spain
  3. 3 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  4. 4 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  5. 5 Paraglider rushed to Costa del Sol hospital with serious injuries
  6. 6 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town hall demands that unsealed wells are monitored after death of dog walker and subsequent heated debate
  8. 8 Malaga province growers show off their whopping mangoes
  9. 9 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga
  10. 10 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information

Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information