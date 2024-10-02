Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 16:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The driver of an electric scooter is in a serious condition in the Regional Hospital of Malaga after he allegedly attacked the driver of a car with a corkscrew, who in turn then ran him over in Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 29 September.

The two men had spent the early hours of Sunday morning in a nightclub in Torrox and both left at around 7.45am, one in his car and another on an electric scooter. After an argument, apparently motivated by jealousy, the man on the scooter allegedly attacked the driver through the car window with a corkscrew.

The car driver allegedly then ran over the man on the scooter before leaving the scene. The man on the electric scooter was initially taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Vélez-Málaga in a serious condition, with head and neck injuries, as SUR has been able to confirm.

Torrox Local Police officers located the car and the driver hours later. He was arrested for the alleged crimes of attempted murder and injury, as SUR has learned. Torrox Local Police officers contacted colleagues in Vélez-Málaga to try to locate the corkscrew, which was found in the scooter rider’s trousers while was admitted to hospital.