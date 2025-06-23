Eastern Costa del Sol towns celebrate San Juan

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:19 Compartir

Towns along the eastern Costa del Sol have a full programme of live music, fireworks and more for La Noche de San Juan (San Juan night) on Monday 23 June.

The focus of celebrations in Nerja is Burriana beach where there will be live music from 10pm, the traditional burning of the 'Júa' (the burning of effigies, which are similar to the British tradition of Guy Fawkes). Camping and bonfires are allowed on some beaches but are strictly prohibited on Maro, Burriana and La Torrecilla beaches. See the town hall website for a full programme and list of rules and regulations.

In Torrox there will be live music on Plaza de la Concordia and El Pontil from 9pm and the town hall will be handing out 'Rosca de San Juan', a type of traditional cake.

In Torre del Mar a stage has been set up on El Copo beach in the town centre where there will be music from 8.15pm. Three hundred and fifty kilos of grilled sardines (espetos) will be handed out to visitors and there will be fireworks at midnight. Furthermore, tonight is the last night of the 'Mercardo Marinero' (sailor's market) along Paseo Larios, where traditional food, handcrafts and local products with a nautical theme are on sale.

Live music from rapper Kebo kicks of the celebrations on El Tajo beach in Rincón de la Victoria at 8pm, followed by four DJ sets and fireworks at midnight.