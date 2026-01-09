Eastern Costa del Sol town receives funding to improve coastal footpath and parking

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 9 January 2026, 16:07 Share

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has approved a 741,971-euro grant for Vélez-Málaga town hall to carry out a project long requested by residents in the coastal villages of Chilches and Benajarafe: the improvement of pedestrian access and the creation of new parking areas on the north side of the old N-340 coastal road.

President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, said in a statement that the work, which will be carried out in the section between La Rincona and La Esperanza residential areas, is a "very important project to facilitate pedestrian access and alleviate the lack of parking, especially during the summer months".

Salado went on to say that the project will allow for the renewal of basic infrastructure including water supply, stormwater drainage and street lighting. He reiterated the Diputación's support for municipal initiatives that promote more sustainable transport options, especially for pedestrians.

The work, which will have a seven-month execution period, will be tendered and contracted by Vélez-Málaga town hall and will begin with demolition and earthmoving, including the removal of existing paving, railings among others. The project includes the creation of a footpath as well as the provision parking spaces where space allows, accompanied by the planting of trees to improve the landscape.

Recreational area and viewpoint

A new recreational area and viewpoint are included in the plans and will be built on a municipal plot located near Calle Paraíso del Sol, with plants and street furniture. A new water supply network will also be installed along the north side of the road, replacing the existing one. A stormwater drainage system will be installed to carry water to the sea and street lighting will be renovated, maintaining the location of the existing lampposts. The project also includes the improvement of a section of the road that has a number of cracks, potholes and drainage problems.

The town hall has also announced that it is already working on planning new phases of the northern footpath, which could be financed with European EDIL funds, as part of a broader strategy to improve transport and urban integration along the Vélez-Málaga coastline.

This project adds to other recent investments in the western area of the municipality, such as street improvements in various residential areas, work on sanitation and electricity supply networks, paving, reinforcement of signage and road safety.