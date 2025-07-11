Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Friday, 11 July 2025, 14:58 Compartir

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced new tourist information points for the summer season. The tourist information points will be open every day of the week (Monday to Sunday), from 11am to 2pm and from 6 to 9pm.

They offer guidance on local resources, beaches, walking routes, the cultural programme and other services. They can be found in Casa de la Aduana, Ferrara beach promenade and El Morche promenade.

The main tourist office (located in the Edificio de Usos Múltiples de la Costa) is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm and Thursday and Friday afternoons from 5 to 8pm as well as Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.