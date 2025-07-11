Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A tourist information point in Torrox Costa. SUR
Tourism

Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points

The service for visitors offers guidance on local resources, beaches, walking routes, the cultural programme and other services

Jennie Rhodes

Torrox

Friday, 11 July 2025, 14:58

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced new tourist information points for the summer season. The tourist information points will be open every day of the week (Monday to Sunday), from 11am to 2pm and from 6 to 9pm.

They offer guidance on local resources, beaches, walking routes, the cultural programme and other services. They can be found in Casa de la Aduana, Ferrara beach promenade and El Morche promenade.

The main tourist office (located in the Edificio de Usos Múltiples de la Costa) is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm and Thursday and Friday afternoons from 5 to 8pm as well as Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  3. 3 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  5. 5 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Torremolinos completes first phase of improvement work in Olivar Manantiales natural space
  8. 8 Summer heat is increasingly affected by climate change
  9. 9 La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September
  10. 10 Not all insurance is created equal: what expats in Spain need to know

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points

Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points