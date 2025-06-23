Eastern Costa del Sol town launches summer night bus service

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 23 June 2025, 14:29 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its summer night-time bus service with timetables that cover the whole of the municipality.

In a statement the town hall said the bus service aims to "provide assistance to all those who need it" including "all those visitors who come to the municipality at this time of year" and that the service would "provide coverage for the entire population and sites" of the municipality.

The night bus service will run from Tuesday 1 July until Sunday 31 August from 10.30pm to 2.30am with direct and permanent connection between Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar.

A special night bus service is also being put on for San Juan on Monday 23 June until 2.30am, "in order to respond to a higher density of traffic as a result of one of the busiest events of the summer", the town hall said.