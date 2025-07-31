Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development

Digital image of what the new housing will look like

The housing market remains at a fever pitch in Malaga province, especially in municipalities like Torrox on the eastern Costa de Sol, which has in the pipeline the development of up to 6,900 homes in the Calaceite and Puerto Narixa areas in the coming years.

In the latter case, it is in the area known as El Puerto, located opposite the town centre. Building began almost two decades ago, but the financial crisis brought it to a screeching halt in 2008. It was subsequently reactivated in 2019, although with Covid-19, it was again put on hold. Now developers have returned and plan to build 2,000 properties.

Torrox town hall has now granted a building permit to Sea Views by Puerto Narixa, the first development in the Puerto Narixa plan, a residential area being developed by Desarrollos Ecosostenibles and marketed by Soldit Homes, a consulting firm specialising in property management for Grupo Avintia.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new phase in the development of the complex where construction will begin in autumn of this year, giving shape to the first 111 homes of the 2,000 in the overall plan, according to a statement from the developer on Wednesday 30 July.

The granting of the licence "reaffirms the town's commitment to responsible urban development, in harmony with the natural environment," the developers added. The project is fully aligned with the balanced growth strategy of Torrox town hall, which "has firmly committed to attracting sustainable investments that strengthen its position as a top-tier residential and tourist destination".

Sea Views by Puerto Narixa will feature contemporary design homes with sea views in a privileged natural area. Since its commercial launch in January, the project has sparked interest both nationally and internationally. "The solid sales pace recorded from the outset has led the development team to redesign the planned strategy, advancing phases to respond to strong demand," the developer pointed out in the statement.

According to the developers, the project considers "architectural quality, efficient, bright, and carefully distributed homes, built with top-quality materials, Porcelanosa finishes and high-quality common areas that include a panoramic pool, gym, coworking space, urban gardens, and pickleball court."

José Escobar, the project's developer, said: "We are excited about obtaining the licence. This is a first milestone that confirms the project whose construction is imminent, thanks to the great reception from our clients. Sea Views by Puerto Narixa is much more than a development: it is a new way of living on the Costa del Sol, based on a balance between community, nature, sport, and quality of life."