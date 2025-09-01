Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 12:10 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall voted during a council meeting on Friday 29 August to install more CCTV cameras on its roads with a view to improving road and public safety in the eastern Costa del Sol municipality.

Councillors approved a budget amendment to allocate 100,000 euros for the purchase of new equipment, which will be located in different parts of the municipality, "to carry out a more exhaustive control of the conditions of daily life for citizens" a statement said.

The aim of the measure is to give "peace of mind of residents and visitors, reduce incidents or criminal acts, traffic density and congestion, among other things", the statement continued. These new devices will be in addition to the cameras already installed.

The town hall said it will purchase "highly useful tools with an intelligent management network that will facilitate the efficient and functional management of urban traffic, using recording units that will allow for the monitoring of possible incidents at strategic locations in the municipality".

This measure "represents a firm and decisive step forward" by the town hall "in the interests of preserving a safer town, based on a control system that will even allow for the handling of possible altercations or criminal situations arising in the locations that will be under the eye of the camera," according to the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez.