Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:02

After years of complaints and protests from residents, Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced it will allocate more than 1.2 million euros to various improvements in several of the residential areas of the coastal village of Benajarafe. The town hall will undertake work on lighting, sanitation and asphalting in Las Biznagas, La Esperanza, Paraíso del Sol, Condemar and Avenida Andalucía.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, accompanied by the councillor for Infrastructure, Jesús María Claros, held a meeting with residents of the La Sirena residential area to inform them of the start of work to modernise the electrical installation in the area, which is already being carried out by Endesa.

This is a priority for residents, who had expressed in various meetings the urgent need for a definitive solution to the continuous power cuts they had been suffering.

"‘We are not going to stop. Benajarafe has many needs that have accumulated over the years, and we are determined to turn them into good news,’ said Lupiáñez.

During his visit the mayor announced that "the tender for the work to be carried out in the Las Biznagas residential area will be published in the next few days" with an initial budget of just over one million euros. The project includes paving, asphalting, renovation of street lighting, clearing, signage, manholes, railings, green areas and even the installation of a new electrical transformer station.

In addition, the old N-340 coastal road which passes through Benajarafe is currently being upgraded, with the renewal of road markings and various road painting jobs, contributing to improving safety and visibility on one of the main roads in the western coastal area of Vélez-Málaga.