Eastern Costa del Sol town expands gluten-free offer

Eastern Costa del Sol town expands gluten-free offer

La Victoria Taberna Marinera and the Gianni pizzeria restaurant in Rincón de la Victoria have increased the number of eateries that cater for coeliacs in the town to around ten

SUR

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:37

Two new establishments have been added to the ‘Rincón Sin Gluten’ network in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

Mayor Francisco Salado, together with the president of the Malaga coeliac association (ACEMA), Rafael Galán, have renewed the annual agreement for the implementation of joint activities aimed at improving the promotion of catering establishments offering gluten-free options.

Salado stressed “the importance of increasing the awareness of the population and promoting measures that contribute to improving the quality of life of people with coeliac disease through advice and information in the town.”

Interested establishments can contact Rincón de la Victoria town hall's health and consumer affairs department on the following telephone numbers: 952911332/ 607983852 or by email: rinconsingluten@rincondelavictoria.es.

The website www.rincondelavictoria.es/rincon-sin-gluten also has more information.

