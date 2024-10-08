Eastern Costa del Sol resort announces plans for International Breast Cancer Day charity walk

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 14:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of Costa del Sol together with the Spanish association against cancer in Rincón de la Victoria (AECC) will be holding a charity walk to mark International Breast Cancer Day on 19 October.

The councillor for the area, Olga Cervantes, explained that the walk “aims to promote the early diagnosis of breast cancer, as well as to increase the access of the female population to controls and timely treatment of this disease”.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance of “promoting activities to raise awareness among women of the importance of having regular breast examinations in order to detect any signs or anomalies”.

The president of AECC in Rincón de la Victoria, Paco de la Torre, said that the association once again this year appealed to people to join the walk saying, “It is necessary to continue to make society see what it means to experience and survive cancer and more specifically breast cancer, with research being fundamental, and the AECC is committed to this, without forgetting to cover the social, emotional, health, image, self-esteem, etc. needs of more than 18,000 women at a national level, including 1,260 women from Malaga.”

Registration

The charity walk against cancer will be held on Saturday 19 October and will leave the town’s tourist information office at 10am. The route will reach the Sala Mare Nostrum hall in La Cala del Moral, before returning to the tourist office.

Registration for the walk is 10 euros and can be done directly at the local AECC headquarters, at 16 Calle Sierra de las Nieves on Tuesdays from 9am to 6pm hours, or via www.dorsalchip.es. For more information contact the following telephone number: 619 74 17 04.

The AECC has been the leading organisation in the fight against cancer in Spain for 68 years. It works to reduce the impact caused by cancer and improve people's lives by providing numerous free services with the aim of improving the quality of life of patients and their families, ensuring the coverage of their main needs, providing the family with spaces that allow intimacy and the development of a climate of well-being.