Eastern Costa del Sol to promote tourist attractions at Helsinki trade fair

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 12:20

The Association for the Promotion of Tourism in the Axarquía (APTA), which represents the 31 towns and villages in the east of Malaga province, is heading to Helsinki for the MATKA Nordic Travel Fair 2026 this month.

It's the first time that APTA will be taking part in the fair, which it considers "the most important tourism fair in northern Europe". It is taking place from 15 to 18 January at the Messukeskus Exhibition Centre in the Finnish capital.

APTA spokesperson Elisa Páez, said during a press conference on Monday 12 January that APTA's presence at MATKA "represents a strategic opportunity to open up new marketing channels and position the Axarquía Costa del Sol in a market with enormous potential".

She went on to say that APTA will work to position the Axarquía within the province of Malaga and to introduce the destination into their travel demands, "bearing in mind that this market contributes to maintaining tourist activity throughout the year, aligning with the objectives set by this association and helping to break seasonality".

Information will be available on the towns and village that make up the Axarquía which include Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja. They will also take a fold-out map of the area and a catalogue of tourist services, hiking trails and golf courses like Añoreta Golf and Baviera Golf. In addition, visitors will also have access to digital information that will allow them to access content translated into Finnish.

Last year's MAKTA international fair brought together more than 60,000 visitors and 20,000 professionals from the tourism sector, with the participation of 900 exhibitors from more than 90 countries, consolidating its position as one of the most important tourism fairs in Scandinavia.