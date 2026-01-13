Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:53 Share

Nerja town hall has carried out preventative treatment against pine processionary caterpillars in different areas of the town in in the coastal village of Maro.

The councillor for municipal services, María del Carmen López, has reported that the work has been carried out in numerous locations within the municipality, including main avenues like Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras and Pescia, sections of the N-340 coastal road and the access roads to Maro. TReatment has also been applied to trees in sports areas, parks including Verano Azul, educational centres such as Nueva Nerja, Narixa and Las Maravillas, as well as various residential areas and public spaces.

According to López the treatment applied consists of impregnating the pine trees with growth-inhibiting products, which act on the processionary caterpillar in its early stages of development, preventing the insect from thriving and forming the characteristic white nests in the treetops.

Last season work focused mainly on easily accessible pine trees, which were treated using endotherapy, a less invasive technique that acts from inside the tree and remains effective for at least two years. For this reason these trees have not required intervention in the current campaign, which has expanded its scope to more complex and sensitive areas of the town centre, including schools, parks and main access points.

The councillor pointed out that the processionary caterpillar not only kills trees, but also poses a risk to the health of people and pets. "These actions are carried out at this time of year because it has been proven that this is when the treatments are most effective," said López, adding that the town hall will continue to work on efficient pest control and improve the urban environment.