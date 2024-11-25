Eastern Costa del Sol castle awarded European funding for restoration project Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced that it is to receive almost 1.4 million euros from the Heritage Recovery Aid Programme to turn the old fortress in Torre del Mar into a tourist attraction

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:54

The fortress in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will not have European funds to continue with its restoration, but the very few remains of the old castle in neighbouring Torre del Mar will. The Spanish government has published the proposal for the final resolution of the European funding, through which Vélez-Málaga will receive almost 1.4 million euros for the restoration of the castle of Torre del Mar, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 1985.

In total, 89 projects from 13 regions in Spain will benefit from this aid worth 207.6 million euros, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. The state government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, announced on Friday 22 November in a statement that “the aim of this funding is to promote cultural tourism through maintenance and restoration projects of the historical heritage that clearly incorporate the improvement of the tourist use of these assets”. He also stressed that “it is essential to improve the competitiveness of Vélez-Málaga with a cultural tourism product that represents the identity, cultural diversity and rich historical heritage of our province”.

The actions to be carried out in these projects include the conservation, maintenance, enhancement and restoration of monuments declared Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC) for tourist use. They also include other measures such as improving accessibility, improving energy efficiency, saving water and reducing and offsetting their carbon footprint, among others.

“Cultural heritage plays a central role as an element of attraction and enjoyment of visitors to destinations,” said Salas in his statement, in which he also added that “the richness of the cultural heritage of our province and of Spain as a country, recognised at international level in the 50 properties declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO”. Spain is the fourth country with the most declarations in Europe and the fifth worldwide.

The projects can be consulted at the link to the final resolution: https://www.mintur.gob.es/PortalAyudas/Patrimonio-historico/Concesion/2022/Paginas/PropResDefinitiva.aspx

Deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said that the announcement was “excellent news for our municipality and specifically for the town of Torre del Mar”. He added, “The history and heritage of Torre del Mar must be enhanced. That is why since our arrival in the government of Velez-Malaga, one of our priorities is to work to recover it.”