Early morning forest fire declared in Malaga province village

Juan Soto Málaga Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:24 | Updated 08:52h.

A forest fire broke out in the early hours of this Wednesday morning in the municipality of Alcaucín, in the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade was alerted to the wildfire in an area known as Boquete de Zafarraya at 7.38 am.

🔴DECLARADO #IFAlcaucín (Málaga). Incendio ACTIVO.



MEDIOS:

👩‍🚒5 grupos de bomberos forestales, 4 agentes de medio ambiente

🚒3 autobombas pic.twitter.com/HsbvW0tZzb — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2025

Five groups of forest firefighters, four environmental officers and three fire engines are currently working on the scene in the area where the fire broke out.

Later, as daylight broke, aerial resources were added to the efforts to control the blaze. At the moment, a light and a medium-heavy helicopter are also working in the area.

More to follow...