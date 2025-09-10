Early morning forest fire declared in Malaga province village
Two helicopters, five groups of specialist firefighters, four environmental officers and three fire engines are working in the area after the blaze was reported at 7.38am this Wednesday
Málaga
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:24
A forest fire broke out in the early hours of this Wednesday morning in the municipality of Alcaucín, in the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade was alerted to the wildfire in an area known as Boquete de Zafarraya at 7.38 am.
🔴DECLARADO #IFAlcaucín (Málaga). Incendio ACTIVO.— EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2025
MEDIOS:
👩🚒5 grupos de bomberos forestales, 4 agentes de medio ambiente
🚒3 autobombas pic.twitter.com/HsbvW0tZzb
Five groups of forest firefighters, four environmental officers and three fire engines are currently working on the scene in the area where the fire broke out.
Later, as daylight broke, aerial resources were added to the efforts to control the blaze. At the moment, a light and a medium-heavy helicopter are also working in the area.
More to follow...
