Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The area where the fire originated. Ayuntamiento de Alcaucin
112 incident

Early morning forest fire declared in Malaga province village

Two helicopters, five groups of specialist firefighters, four environmental officers and three fire engines are working in the area after the blaze was reported at 7.38am this Wednesday

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:24

A forest fire broke out in the early hours of this Wednesday morning in the municipality of Alcaucín, in the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade was alerted to the wildfire in an area known as Boquete de Zafarraya at 7.38 am.

Five groups of forest firefighters, four environmental officers and three fire engines are currently working on the scene in the area where the fire broke out.

Later, as daylight broke, aerial resources were added to the efforts to control the blaze. At the moment, a light and a medium-heavy helicopter are also working in the area.

More to follow...

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol air show draws the crowds despite the cloud and rain, in photos and video
  2. 2 Young man suffers multiple injuries after horrific roundabout crash on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police manhunt for person who fled scene after high-end car stolen in Belgium was located on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  5. 5 Dream start goes to waste as Malaga CF forced to settle for a draw in Andalusian derby
  6. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  8. 8 Torremolinos launches wide-ranging programme of sports activities in lead up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Early morning forest fire declared in Malaga province village

Early morning forest fire declared in Malaga province village