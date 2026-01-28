Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Drugs

Drug trafficking gang spotted for the first time in Malaga's Caleta de Vélez harbour

The crew members “defied and mocked” Guardia civil officers according to a Guardia Civil association, which has denounced the lack of resources available at the time to be able to identify them

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 17:54

A drug-trafficking boat has been spotted for the first time at Caleta de Vélez harbour on the eastern Costa del Sol. On Sunday 25 January crew members allegedly "defied and mocked" Guardia Civil officers who were filming the boat.

Due to the series of Atlantic storms battering the south of Spain, drug traffickers' boats are now taking refuge in the ports along the Malaga coast. For the first time, a semi-rigid boat with three individuals on board has been documented in Caleta de Vélez.

With their faces covered, the suspects look at the camera and wave at officers. Jucil Málaga, the association of the Guardia Civil, has denounced the "impunity of drug traffickers on the Andalusian coast, defying and mocking officers".

As officers shone lights on the boat and filmed its occupants, they allegedly acknowledged the officers and waved at them. However, the Jucil Málaga association's judicial secretary, Pablo Rosa, acknowledges that the officers were unable to check the condition of the boat or identify its crew because the Guardia Civil boat "was not available to these colleagues at the time".

The association has denounced "the lack of resources" to identify the individuals, "linked to criminal organisations" and "the total impunity they enjoy".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Nerja organic farmers face eviction and loss of EU project as 400 contracts terminated
  3. 3 UK students study the geography of Nerja
  4. 4 Benalmádena reduces residential burglaries with joint police campaign
  5. 5 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  6. 6 Mijas to improve municipal football pitches
  7. 7 Torremolinos taekwondo club sends eight athletes to ITF European Championships
  8. 8 Gibraltar National Mint to unveil historic Queen Elizabeth II centenary coins at World Money Fair
  9. 9 Find your voice: Mijas club helps locals on the Costa del Sol conquer public speaking fears
  10. 10 Gibraltar Health Authority launches robotic-assisted surgery programme

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Drug trafficking gang spotted for the first time in Malaga's Caleta de Vélez harbour

Drug trafficking gang spotted for the first time in Malaga&#039;s Caleta de Vélez harbour