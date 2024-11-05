Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 14:21

The heavy rainfall in Malaga province last week caused by the 'Dana' storm did not lead to any serious incidents in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga. It was the area that received the least amount of rain, meaning that the level of water in the area’s reservoir, La Viñuela, which is already in severe drought, has not risen significantly. By Friday 1 November it had registered a 2.5-hectometre increase.

In fact, the entry of water into the reservoir caused problems at the water treatment plant located in El Trapiche, in Vélez-Málaga, due to high silt levels. This has meant that since Wednesday 30 October the 14 municipalities that are partially supplied by the Axarquía reservoir have gone back to receiving resources from the drinking water treatment plant at El Atabal, in Malaga city, as was the case until last May when the supply was turned off thanks to the heavy rainfall in March.

President of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía and the public company Axaragua, Jorge Martín explained to SUR on Friday 1 November that “when we saw the analyses, we quickly contacted Emasa, the municipal company in Malaga, so that they would send treated water to the Axarquía again, and they are doing so, with the authorisation of the Junta de Andalucía”.

Martín pointed out that the 14 municipalities that are supplied by La Viñuela (Almáchar, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, El Borge, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Totalán, Algarrobo and Torrox), “are not noticing any problems in the high supply from Axaragua, as we continue to provide them with the maximum allocation that was agreed in the last drought committee, 180 litres per inhabitant per day”.

He went on to say, “We are getting about 300 litres per second from Malaga and about 100 from the River Chíllar de Nerja” and that the situation “does not have to affect the population of these localities”.

However, municipalities such as Iznate, Almáchar and El Borge warned via social media networks of possible supply cuts due to this situation and the drop in water pressure entering their tanks from Axaragua's networks. In Torrox the town hall also detected some interruptions in the Torrox Park and Amberes areas last Friday, which affected around 10 per cent of the population, according to municipal sources. The supply from La Viñuela to the El Trapiche treatment plant was resumed on Saturday 2 November.