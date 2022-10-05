Drought crisis forces nightly water cuts across the Axarquía Alcaucín, Periana and La Viñuela have become the latest villages to see domestic usage restrictions come into force

Alcaucín's water supply has been cut off from 10pm to 7am since Monday due to a problem with the motor in its well / e. cabezas

Water supply problems in the Axarquía are spreading to more towns and villages due to the drought. A breakdown in the motor of one of the wells supplying several parts of Alcaucín and La Viñuela has forced night-time water cuts to be implemented since Monday 3 October, affecting some 1,200 residents in the area; around half of the registered population.

The technical problem in the motor of the La Cantera well was detected last week and since then tankers have been transporting water from the El Trapiche water treatment plant to the municipal reservoirs which supply water to towns such as Puente de Don Manuel and Venta Baja, among others. However, the fault was expected to be repaired by today, Wednesday 5 October.

The town hall "strongly urged" residents to use drinking water "exclusively for domestic purposes". The Partido Popular (PP) spokesman in the opposition and former mayor, Domingo Lozano, expressed to SUR his "discomfort" at the lack of information from the socialist PSOE team. "We are here to collaborate, but I think that not enough information is being given to residents, we are going to ask for an extraordinary meeting," said the PP councillor.

In Periana, the town hall published a letter to residents on its Facebook page on Wednesday 5 October to say that the water supply would be cut from 10pm until 7am every night “in order to guarantee the daytime supply for as long as possible with the existing reserves” in several of its hamlets and outlying districts, including Camino de la Moya, Regalón-Malpelo and Camino de Algarrobo to La Cucuracha.

A number of areas in the village have been unable to drink tap water for more than two weeks because of the quality of the water coming from a well which supplies half of the population, again because of low levels due to the drought.

Residents in the village of Comares have been getting water delivered in tankers since the end of August as the three wells from which half the population is supplied have dried up due to the drought.