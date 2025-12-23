Dreambeach mega-music festival makes a move along coast to new Costa del Sol venue

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 15:45 | Updated 15:53h. Share

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is securing itself a place on Spain's electronic dance music (EDM) map. The Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2025, is now set to be joined by one of the country's biggest EDM events, which for the first time is coming to the Costa del Sol. Dreambeach Festival is leaving Almeria, where it started 12 years ago, to open a new stage at the fairground in Vélez-Málaga, next to El Ingenio shopping centre, on 31 July and 1 August.

It will be called Dreambeach Costa del Sol and organisers say, "Dreambeach is committed to a format that breaks with its traditional programme and will develop a line-up where the most powerful projects of the electronic scene will be a new attraction together with the most outstanding artists of the national and international scene".

Last year, in a location close to Almeria (El Toyo-Retamar), Will Smith and Nathy Peluso shared the line-up with Amelie Lens, Steve Angello and Steve Aoki, among many others. Up to 90,000 people gathered in 2025 for the event, which in some of its previous years of up to four days has exceeded 130,000 attendees. In Vélez-Málaga, there will be only two days of live music, with four independent stages and "spectacular structures".

Organisers also promise that "the most important global brands on the circuit will take over the festival, hand in hand with the most powerful artists both nationally and internationally and continue to support the local circuit".

Dreambeach Costa del Sol will be located just a few metres away from its sister festival, Weekend Beach (from 9 to 11 July in Torre del Mar), both promoted by the Granada-based company Producciones Toro.