Dizzying trails in the land of the mountain goat: from El Saltillo to La Maroma

Friday, 13 June 2025

The mountain goat, able to fearlessly climb steep mountain sides, reigns supreme in many parts of the province of Malaga. However its most impressive kingdom is undoubtedly the southern face of Sierra Tejeda in the Axarquía district east of Malaga city. These are the limestone mountains shared by villages such as Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno or Sedella.

At the foot of La Maroma, Malaga province's highest mountain, this Spanish ibex moves with ease. Sometimes relatively close to hikers, who observe and even attempt to copy them on the trails that cross this mountain range.

There are also paths designed for humans in this mountainous enclave. They are some of the most demanding and highest routes in the whole province, but they also offer the biggest rewards to those who venture along them.

From Alcaucín to Sedella, there are many trails that are suitable for the most daring. However, it is essential to be in good physical condition, because of the numerous climbs, and not suffer from a fear of heights. This is well known to those who have done the most demanding part of the stage of the Gran Senda de Málaga between Cómpeta and Canillas de Aceituno.

Reaching the suspension bridge of Canillas de Aceituno is the goal of many hikers.

Specifically, between Canillas de Aceituno and the neighboring Sedella awaits the narrow and vertiginous path that leads to the Saltillo suspension bridge. Crossed by thousands of hiking and mountaineering enthusiasts, it spans the steep ravine through which thousands of years ago the Almanchares river passed.

It is the place that also serves as a border between the two villages. It is a pass that requires good physical condition and a degree of dexterity. If you go from Canillas, you have to walk along an irrigation channel and then go down a steep path to reach the bridge. If it is done from Sedella, the slope becomes even more challenging in the last stretch, and there are even chains to hold on to as a safety measure for the most daring.

From the Sedella side, safety chains must be used to go up or down.

But, it is by no means the only rugged territory on the south face of the Sierra Tejeda. From Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella there are different paths that can be made to reach the summit of La Maroma, that stands two thousand metres above sea level.

Of the three, the least difficult is the trail from Alcaucín, which starts from the recreational area of El Alcázar. It then makes a route that goes around the mountain from south to north. After a start on a wide track, it then becomes a narrow and steep trail.

The best known and second hardest is that of Canillas de Aceituno. It is one of the historic trails of the province and leads to the Casa de la Nieve. This route begins with a descent to La Rábita, one of those enclaves that remains a mystery in Andalucía.

The path becomes hard and rocky, but full of attractions. The panoramic view of the Axarquía is one of them. Another is the surprise, even if only for a few seconds, of seeing a herd of ibexes climbing an almost vertical wall like squirrels going up a tree trunk.

There is a third unofficial trail that should not be too challenging for those who are used to negoitiating these kinds of routes. It starts in Sedella, before connecting with Las Llanadas, and then becomes another demanding stretch as you reach the top. On this route, you can still see a group of wild horses that are part of the ecosystem of the natural park of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama.

In addition to the paths that lead to La Maroma or the challenging route between Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella, there are other vertiginous enclaves in this area of Sierra Tejeda. Among them are the path that leads to the Bermuza river, the Tajos Lisos, the hills of Monticana and Aguadero or the Voladero gorge.