Divers search lake for missing worker at Costa del Sol golf course

File image of divers from the underwater activities group (Geas) of the Guardia Civil.

National Police and Guardia Civil offcers are involved in the search for a man who apparently fell into one of the water features of a golf course in Velez-Malaga, specifically in Caleta de Velez on the eastern Costa del Sol, early this Monday morning.

The incident happened early in the morning of this Monday 10 March. A witness saw the man, who is one of the workers at the golf course, fall in. According to initial reports, the employee did not know how to swim.

The National Police, who are in charge of the investigation, and also divers from the underwater activities group (Geas) of the Guardia Civil, have been deployed to the scene.

The 41-year-old man is a worker at the Bavarian golf course. When the accident happened, he was mowing the vegetation near the lake with machinery.

Personnel from Malaga's CPB provincial fire brigade and the Local Police, as well as emergency medical services, are also on the scene.