Filming the advert at the football pitch in Frigiliana. SUR
Danish tech company chooses popular Axarquía village to film advert for &#039;revolutionary&#039; new video product
Danish tech company chooses popular Axarquía village to film advert for 'revolutionary' new video product

Veo Technologies used a football pitch in Frigiliana to shoot the scenes

Eugenio Cabezas

Frigiliana

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 18:20

Danish technology firm Veo Technologies has chosen the picturesque village of Frigiliana in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province, as the "perfect setting to present its revolutionary new football camera".

The company, a world leader in artificial intelligence technology, is looking to change the game by offering an affordable solution for recording football matches. A group of young people from Frigiliana were chosen as extras for the advert, which was filmed at the village’s La Horca artificial turf football pitch in early January.

It was in the autumn of 2015 that Dane Keld was late for his son's football match. When he finally arrived at the game, his son had already scored a goal. Keld was disappointed that he he'd missed his son’s big moment and asked himself why not all football matches are filmed.

Champions League to Sunday matches

Professional clubs and elite schools are able to film matches and with so much new technology used in mobile phone cameras Keld thought there must be a way to record all matches simply and cheaply, from Champions League to Sunday games. “That evening, the idea of Veo was born," the company's website explains.

Veo Technologies describes its solution as a “simple, portable and affordable” way for football teams to record and analyse matches and training sessions without the need for a camera operator. Coaches and players can access the automatic analysis performed by artificial intelligence to improve their development with the help of technology and have all matches recorded in one place in high quality. The

According to the Danish company, the integration of its technology into the global football community "promises to transform the way we live and experience the sport". A message on the company’s social media says, “Get ready for a new chapter in football history with Veo Technologies in Frigiliana.”

