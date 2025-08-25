Cycle path to connect two Costa del Sol tourist areas

An image of how the bike lane will look once completed.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 25 August 2025, 11:45

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has approved plans for a cycle lane project that will connect Nerja and Maro for cyclists.

The new section will be approximately 1,200 metres long and forms part of the “Nerja Sostenible” destination tourism sustainability plan (PSTD), included in the town's recovery, transformation and resilience plan. It will be financed by the European Union through NextGenerationEU funds with a base tender budget of just under 450,000 euros.

This new section of the cycle lane joins the other three that are already completed, from the Burriana roundabout to Oasis de Capistrano residential area and the access to the Enrique López Cuenca sports complex. To date, the total investment amounts to 948,187 and the route is 2.2 kilometres long.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said that the new cycle lane "will definitively connect Nerja and Maro" and that the "3.2-kilometre route will promote sustainable transport and also contribute to boosting active tourism".

Councillor for infrastructure Alberto Tomé explained that the route will run along the Barranco de Maro bridge and parallel to the old N-340 road to the entrance to Maro. Following the approval of the project the town hall will continue with the necessary administrative procedures to approve the specifications and put the project out to tender. However, the town hall has not specified the deadlines for the start of work on this new section of the Nerja to Maro cycle lane.