Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An image of how the bike lane will look once completed. SUR
Transport

Cycle path to connect two Costa del Sol tourist areas

The town hall has approved the project for a new 1,200-metre section which will run between Nerja and Maro

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 25 August 2025, 11:45

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has approved plans for a cycle lane project that will connect Nerja and Maro for cyclists.

The new section will be approximately 1,200 metres long and forms part of the “Nerja Sostenible” destination tourism sustainability plan (PSTD), included in the town's recovery, transformation and resilience plan. It will be financed by the European Union through NextGenerationEU funds with a base tender budget of just under 450,000 euros.

This new section of the cycle lane joins the other three that are already completed, from the Burriana roundabout to Oasis de Capistrano residential area and the access to the Enrique López Cuenca sports complex. To date, the total investment amounts to 948,187 and the route is 2.2 kilometres long.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said that the new cycle lane "will definitively connect Nerja and Maro" and that the "3.2-kilometre route will promote sustainable transport and also contribute to boosting active tourism".

Councillor for infrastructure Alberto Tomé explained that the route will run along the Barranco de Maro bridge and parallel to the old N-340 road to the entrance to Maro. Following the approval of the project the town hall will continue with the necessary administrative procedures to approve the specifications and put the project out to tender. However, the town hall has not specified the deadlines for the start of work on this new section of the Nerja to Maro cycle lane.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez formally investigated for embezzlement
  2. 2 Fuengirola Local Police join forces with Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis
  3. 3 Over 3,500 km2 burn in wildfires in two weeks in Spain but cooler air and rain helps the crisis
  4. 4 Rudolf Lussnigg: The man who named the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Mayor goes on hunger strike in bid to get a secondary school built for his town in Spain
  6. 6 Blazing arguments
  7. 7 Bonnie Tyler brings her classic hits to castle stage in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Cool aid
  9. 9 Little monsters
  10. 10 Gibraltar customs boat rescues stricken vessel off Europa Point

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cycle path to connect two Costa del Sol tourist areas

Cycle path to connect two Costa del Sol tourist areas